Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in ONGC Assam.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Hospital Assam Asset is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contract Medical Officer.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Emergency Duty (EMO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Also Read : 10 types of cakes to enjoy in Northeast in Christmas

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (EMO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Salary : Rs. 105000/- per month

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Physician (Full time / Part time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD (General Medicine)

Salary : Rs. 130000/- per month for full time & Rs. 30000/- per month for part time

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Obstetrics & Gynecology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MD / MS (Obstetrics & Gynecology)

Salary : Rs. 130000/- per month

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Surgery

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MS (General Surgery)

Salary : Rs. 130000/- per month

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – ENT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MS (ENT)

Salary : Rs. 130000/- per month

Also Read : 10 reasons why Panimur Waterfall is the best place to go during this winter vacation

How to apply :

Candidates need to mail the scanned copies of their applications and relevant documents in pdf/jpeg/jpg format (mentioning their name and name of document) to email id – recruitmentassam@ongc.co.in

Last date for submission of applications is 18.12.2023, 2359 hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here