Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial and technical positions or career in ONGC Green Limited Assam.

ONGC Green Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Manager, Senior Manager, Manager and Associate Vice President.

Name of post : Associate Manager-Operations & Maintenance (Wind)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential qualification: Graduate degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Desirable qualification: Post Graduate degree in Engineering in renewable energy or Master of Business Administration (MBA) in renewable energy.

Experience : Minimum 10-years Post Qualification experience in energy / power sector, out of which at least 5 years experience should be in Renewable Energy sector in Operations & Maintenance (O&M) of Wind Energy Assets / Wind Energy Project Management / Wind Energy Asset Management.

Name of post : Senior Manager-Commercial, Bidding and Tariff Determination

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification : Graduate degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

Desirable qualification: Post Graduate degree in Engineering in renewable energy or Master of Business Administration (MBA) in renewable energy.

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 10-years Post Qualification experience in energy / power sector, out of which at least 5 years experience should be in Tariff determination in Renewable Energy sector.

Name of post : Manager-Projects

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential qualification: Graduate degree in Electrical / Mechanical / Civil Engineering.

Desirable qualification: Post Graduate degree in Engineering in renewable energy or MBA in renewable energy.

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 10-years Post Qualification experience in energy / power sector, out of which at least 5 years experience should be in Renewable Energy sector in project development, project delivery, technical services in asset owner organizations in solar, wind,

energy storage.

Name of post : Associate Vice President-Mergers & Acquisitions and Business Development (Renewable Energy)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential qualification :

Graduate degree in Engineering / Chartered Accountant / MBA(Finance) / PGDM in Finance / “MBA or PGDM from IIMs (Indian Institute of Management)”

Desirable qualification: Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification from the CFA Institute, USA.

Post Qualification Experience : Minimum 10 years Post Qualification experience in Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals / M&A focused consulting / Corporate Merger and Acquisition teams / Investment Banking Transaction Advisory. Out of this experience, at least 5 years experience

should be in Merger and Acquisition (M&A) in Renewable Energy sector.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://opportunities.ongcgreen.co.in/ up to January 7, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here