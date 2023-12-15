Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in OKDISCD Guwahati Assam.

Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Professor.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 1

Disciplines : Economics/Geography /Statistics (with specialization in Econometrics)

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) in any of the disciplines as mentioned above from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2. A scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/relevant discipline and a minimum of ten years of teaching/research experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

3. Actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications as books and/or research/policy papers and a total research score of one hundred twenty (120) as per the Criterion laid down in Table 2, Schedule IV of the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (Faculty & Other Academic Staff) Services Regulations 2022.

Pay Scale : Pay Matrix Level – 14

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with detailed CV and details of research experience and necessary testimonials along with copies of the publications.

The applications must reach the Director (i/c), Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD) , VIP Road, Upper Hengrabari, Guwahati-781036, Assam.

Last date for receipt of applications is 29th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here