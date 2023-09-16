Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of General Manager (Legal).

Name of post : General Manager (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree of minimum (03) three years duration in Law (LLB) with minimum

60% marks

Also Read : Urvashi Rautela and Elvish Yadav’s latest music video creates history

Experience : Candidate must possess minimum 20 years of postQualification experience in Executive Cadre in Legal function (including experience as Executive/Management Trainee) in

State/Central Government/Organization/Public Sector Undertakings /Private Sector Organization(s) / Institution(s)/ Company(s)/Law Firm(s) etc.

Scale of Pay (Rs.) : 120000- 280000

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi reveals about the greatest teacher of his life

Upper Age Limit : 50 years as on 08/10/2023

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in application form (scanned copy) in prescribed format to oilrec01@oilindia.in on or before 11:59 pm hours of 08/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here