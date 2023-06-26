Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant posts of Contractual Drilling Engineer.

Name of post : Contractual Drilling Engineer

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors in Engineering of 4 (four) years duration or Post Graduation in Petroleum Exploration/ Technology of 2 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 3 years in Drilling / Workover rigs as Driller / Shift Incharge / Tool pusher.

(iii) Must possess a valid Well Control Certificate (IWCF)/ Well Cap certificate (Level –III)

Also Read : Interesting facts about Assam that makes it different from other states

Salary : Rs. 80000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and maximum 40 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th July 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data Form, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : 5 benefits of reading anthology books or anthologies