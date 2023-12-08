Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in OIHS Assam.

Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Post Graduate Teacher.

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.A. in Education with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute.

ii) Must have passed with Major in Education in Graduation from a Government Recognized University / Institute with minimum 50% marks.

iii) Must have passed B.Ed. from Government Recognized University /Institute

Salary : Rs. 19500/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 22 years & Maximum 45 years

Name of post : Contractual Post Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc.in Computer Science or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) with minimum 50% marks from Government Recognized University / Institute

Salary : Rs. 19500/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 22 years & Maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th December 2023 at Oil India Higher Secondary School, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-data, 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph and original and self-attested photocopy of documents/ certificates/ testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here