Assam Career NTPC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 495 vacant positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 495 vacant posts of Engineering Executive Trainees.

Name of post : Engineering Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 495

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Electrical : 120
  • Mechanical : 200
  • Electronics / Instrumentation : 80
  • Civil : 30
  • Mining : 65

Qualification & Experience : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms (55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) — 2023.

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.40,000-1,40,000 at the basic pay of Rs. 40,000/- (E1 Grade). The other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowances, terminal benefits, etc. will be admissible as per company rules in force from time to time during training /after absorption.

Age Limit : Upper Age limit is 27 years as on last date of online application. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD /XSM candidates applicable as per Governments Guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here






