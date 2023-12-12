Applications are invited for recruitment of 114 vacant positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications for recruitment to the post or career of newly qualified and experienced persons in Coal Mining in the trades of Mining Overman, Magazine Incharge, Mechanical Supervisor, Electrical Supervisor, Vocational Training Instructor, Junior Mine Surveyor & Mining Sirdar disciplines

Name of posts :

Mining Overman

Magazine Incharge

Mechanical Supervisor

Electrical Supervisor

Vocational Training Instructor

Junior Mine Surveyor

Mining Sirdar

No. of posts :

Mining Overman : 52

Magazine Incharge : 7

Mechanical Supervisor : 21

Electrical Supervisor : 13

Vocational Training Instructor : 3

Junior Mine Surveyor : 11

Mining Sirdar : 7

Qualification & Experience :

Mine Overman / Magazine Incharge : Full time regular Diploma in Mining from an Institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST — minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks) and Overman Certificate of Competency under CMR from DGMS for coal. Valid First Aid Certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS.

Mechanical Supervisor : Full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/Production Engineering Supervisor from an Institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST —minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks).

Electrical Supervisor : Full time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering from an Institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST— minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks) and having valid Electrical Supervisor certificate of competency covering mining installations issued by appropriate Government.

Vocational Training Instructor : Diploma in Mining/Electrical/Mechanical from an institute recognized by the Central Government with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST— minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks) and Valid Overman / Foreman certificate of competency from DGMS (Restricted/Unrestricted). Valid First Aid Certificate issued by Institutes recognized by DGMS. Minimum 5 years of working experience in mines and not less than 30 years of age.

Junior Mine Surveyor : Full time regular Diploma in Mine Survey / Diploma in Mining Engineering / Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying / Diploma in Civil from an Institute of repute with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST — minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks) with Survey Certificate issued by DGMS

Mining Sirdar : Matric / 10th pass from Govt recognized Board, with valid Mining Sirdar certificate of competency issued by DGMS for coal and Valid First Aid certificate issued with minimum 60% (For SC/ ST — minimum marks in academic qualification shall be pass marks)

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 31st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





