Assam Career : Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions under Northeast Frontier Railway Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) in Guwahati area under Central Hospital/Maligaon

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ophthalmologist : 1

Gynecologist : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

Remuneration : Rs. 95,000/-(PM) (1st year), Rs. 1, 05,000/-(PM) (2nd year onwards)

Also Read : Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a glimpse of her stunning reception look in mekhela chador

Age :

(i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01.04.2023. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Governments and

Central Government, age to be considered is 68 years as on 01.04.2023.

Also Read : 10 hairstyles of Deepika Padukone that is perfect for parties

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, N.F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above conditions should send scanned copy of their

application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format and scanned copies of certificates/documents mentioned in the Application Form through email on the following email ID cmpnfr@gmail.com latest by 23.55 hrs of 22.04.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here