Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA), Guwahati, Assam.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistant for Department for Promotion of Industry

and Internal Trade (DPIIT) CHAIR on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) under the Scheme for Pedagogy & Research in IPRs for Holistic Education & Academia (SPRIHA).

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Candidates holding a graduate degree in any field.

Remuneration : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Job Role : The Field Assistant is to provide support to IPR Chair in undertaking field work, data collection, data analysis etc

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application on or before 30.09.2023 by email to iprchair@nluassam.ac.in. The subject-line should be given as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF Field Assistant.” The applicants should submit the following relevant documents-

i) CV and Application Form

ii) A statement of purpose (SoP), explaining the candidate’s interest in working with the IPR Chair (Max: 500 words)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here