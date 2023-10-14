Assam Career NLUJA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Hostel Warden (Female), System Operator and Adjunct / Guest Faculty Member of Law.

Name of post : Hostel Warden (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(1) At least graduate in any discipline

(2) Experienced in hostel administration in Universities/Educational Institutions with minimum 3-5 years’ experience.

(3) Functional knowledge of English, Hindi, and Assamese Languages with good organisational and interpersonal skills.

Salary : Salary will depend upon experience and qualification on consolidated basis per month

Age Limit : Not below 30 Years and not above 55 Years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the position of Hostel Warden (Female) will be held on 20.10.2023 at 12.00 noon in the Administrative Block, 1st Floor, NLUJA, Assam.

Name of post : System Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (Three Years) or BCA or Graduate with DOEACC ‘A’ Level (Diploma) or equivalent from recognized institution.

b) The candidate should have experience in using hardware, software, networking, audio and visual systems.

c) Minimum three years’ work experience in any reputed and recognized Educational Institution/ Computer Centre.

Salary : Rs. 22,000 per month

Age Limit: Below 35 years

Name of post : Adjunct / Guest Faculty Member of Law

Qualification & Experience :

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Candidates who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2018 and their amendments from time to time, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Salary : INR 1,500/- class for Guest Faculty of Law and INR 1,000/- for Adjunct Faculty of Law

will be offered

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the position of Adjunct / Guest Faculty Member of Law will be held on 20.10.2023 from 10 AM onwards in the Administrative Block, 1st Floor, NLUJA, Assam.

How to apply :

For the post of System Operator, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to The Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam Amingaon, Hajo Road, Kamrup, Guwahati-31, Assam. The last date of receiving application is: 20.10.2023 at 5.00 p.m.

For the posts of Hostel Warden (Female) and Adjunct / Guest Faculty Member of Law, candidates may appear for the interview along with application form, photocopies of testimonials in support of their qualification, publications, experience as well as No Objection Certificate from the present employer, if applicable.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3