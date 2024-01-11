Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2024.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow for the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Sustainable development of groundwater resources by the preparation of hydro geological and hydro geophysical database of Barak River basin, Cachar, Assam” in the Department of Civil Engineering in 2024.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

GATE qualified candidates with minimum M. Tech. in the field of Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics Engineering with B.Tech. in Civil/Equivalent Engineering from reputed institutes.

Desirable Experience :

Research/project experience in the field of water resources engineering, knowledge of ground water analysis, knowledge of MODFLOW and GIS software, subsurface investigation.

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/- p.m.(Revised salary of Rs.37,000/- subjected to the sanction of fund from DST-SERB). HRA @9% if the Institute Accommodation is not provided

Age Limit : Preferably below 28 years on the last date of application

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying photocopies of all documents.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. &all necessary documents to the P.I through email susmita@civil.nits.ac.in mentioning in the subject

“Application for the post of JRF under the project SPG/2022/001241”

Last date for submission of applications is 31st January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here