Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project-Interns (2 Nos.) for the TIH-IITG sponsored project “Design, Development, and Testing of Sediment Erosion- Resistive Micro-Hydro

Turbine for off-grid application” under the Department of Mechanical Engineering. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India and came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.

Name of post : Project Interns

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B. Tech. (Pre-Final Year) or M. Tech. (Pre-Final Year)from the Mechanical

Engineering/ Technology stream with knowledge in CAD and ANSYS.

Desirable Qualification : Undertaking graduation program (B. Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering, and Fluency in English language.

Salary/Emoluments : Rs. 10,000/-per month (For B. Tech. pre-final year), Rs. 12,000/- per month (For M. Tech. pre-final year). Note: Candidate will not get any H.R.A.

Age Limit : 25 years as on the closing date of applications.

Age of SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates is as per Government of India Rules and Regulations.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at [email protected] with the subject line “Application for the post of ‘Project-Intern’ under TIH-IITG project TIH/TD/0417″

Last date for submission of applications is 16th December 2024

Shortlisted candidates will get the details regarding the interview (online/offline) process, date, time, and venue via email

Candidate shall have to submit a no-objection certificate from their respective departments/ institutes at the time of the interview or at the time of joining.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here