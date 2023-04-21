Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Design and development of an AUV for pisciculture and ROV for water quality assessment and bathymetric analysis” in the Department of Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : MTech in Civil/EE/ECE/CSE/Instrumentation/ Mechatronics OR

BTechwith valid GATE. BTech without valid GATE from Civil/EE/ECE/CSE/Instrumentation/

Mechatronics

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month + admissible HRA (if accommodation is not provided) for M. Tech/ B. Tech with Valid GATE Score. B. Tech. candidates without a GATE score and experience related to

Underwater Technologies will be considered with lower consolidated monthly payments, as per the rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to bkr@ee.nits.ac.in by 6th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

