Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator for the ICSSR Short Term Empirical research project 2023 entitled “Comparative Study on the Implementation of Skill India Mission (PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana) in the Institutes of Assam and Delhi” in the Department of Management Studies.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./ Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%.

Desirable Experience : Working experience in industry or academic institution in the field of

technology, science or data analysis. Skilled in effective communication, building collaboration and partnerships and organizational development. Good at multitasking and working with diverse teams.

Salary : Rs.32,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55%.

Desirable Experience : Working experience in industry or academic institution in the field of

technology, science or data analysis. Skilled in effective communication, building collaboration and partnerships and organizational development. Good at multitasking and working with diverse teams.

Salary : Rs.30,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V. and other relevant documents to Dr. Soma Panja, Project Director, Dept. of Management Studies, NIT Silchar through the email: soma@mba.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the

post of Research Assistant / Field Investigator under the ICSSR project.”

Last date for submission of applications is 25th December 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2