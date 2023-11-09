Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology ( NIT ) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I in the Department of Civil Engineering under CRG-SERB/DST sponsored project entitled “Development of spatial map of available water resources with water quality index for the Barak River basin for drinking purposes along with the development of an indigenous household filtration system.”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : Candidates with Master degree in the field of Water Resources Engineering/ Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Science/relevant disciple or B. Tech in Civil Engineering (Minimum 8 CPI/CGPA) with excellent academic records from reputed recognized Institutes/Universities.

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of Water Resources Engineering or environmental engineering, knowledge of use of GIS software, measurement of water quality and filtration system.

Age limit : Preferably below 35 Years.

Salary :

Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for candidates with GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

Rs. 25,000/- p.m. for candidates without GATE/CSIR-UGC NET qualification.

HRA will be given if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Briti Sundar Sil, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, PIN– 788010, Assam, India.

Candidate should write “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under the project CRG/2022/008657”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (britisil@gmail.com) with the subject as “Application for the post of PA-I under the project CRG/2022/008657”

The last date for submission or receipt of applications is on or before 23-11-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here