Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow for the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Development of a Vibration Isolation System using Boreholes Filled with Geosynthetic Encased Sand Rubber Mixture” in the Department of Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Geotechnical Engineering/ relevant disciple or Bachelor

degree in Civil Engineering (Minimum 8 CPI/CGPA) with excellent academic records from reputed recognized Institutes/Universities.

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of Geotechnical Engineering or

Earthquake engineering, experience in field testing/geophysical testing, knowledge of use of FEM based software.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. HRA @9% if the Institute Accommodation is not provided.

Age Limit : Preferably below 30 years on the last date of application

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying scanned copies of all relevant documents with self-attestation.

Applicants are requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. &all necessary documents to the P.I through email: debjit@civil.nits.ac.in mentioning in the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/009336”

Last date for submission of applications is 27th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here