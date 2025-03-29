Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Bioprospecting the North-East Himalayan plants for its Cardioprotective activity through metabolomics approach” in 2025. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati (NIPER-G) is the fifth institute in the list of the premium institutes under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. NIPER-Guwahati came into being from the month of September, 2008. The inauguration of the institute happen in the hands of the Hon’ble Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals and Steel, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan on Sept 16th 2008 in the presence of several distinguished personals. The foundation stone for the permanent campus at Changsari, Guwahati was laid on 30th May 2015 by Shri Ananth Kumar, Hon’ble Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in the presence of Late Shri Tarun Gogoi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal , Hon’ble Minister of State (i/c) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Bijoya Chakrabarty, Hon’ble M.P., Guwahati and also several distinguished personnel from Govt. of India and Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications and Experience:

The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Analysis/ Natural Products from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/accredited University/Institute with a minimum of 60 % marks altogether. The candidate must also have cleared GPAT/ GATE/ CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/selection process.

Desirable Qualifications:

Candidates having expertise in bioactivity-guided fractionation and also isolation of bioactive compounds from plant extracts and sound knowledge of hyphenated analytical methods (LC-MS/MS, LC-QTOF) would be a good match for the position.

Salary : Rs. 37000/- + HRA (as applicable)

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years. Age relaxation will also be provided as per GoI norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 11th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here