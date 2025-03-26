Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in 2025 for the establishment of the Incubation Center named Bio-NEST NIPER-Guwahati (North-Eastern Societal aspect for Translational Phytopharmaceutical/ Herbal Research). The centre has funding from BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, under the Bio-NEST (Bioincubator Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technology) Scheme. The Bio-NEST NIPER-Guwahati Incubation Centre is operated and managed by NIPER Guwahati. NIPER Guwahati is the only National Institute in Pharmaceutical Sciences in the entire North Eastern Region of our country. It came into being in the year of 2008 to provide high-quality pharmaceutical education and research with a focus on the exploitation of natural and synthetic products of this region for drug discovery and development.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

Doctorate in Life Sciences or allied sciences from a recognized University with at least 10 years experience (excluding the Ph.D. tenure, if any) in at least 2-3 sectors including Industry, CRO, Technology Business Incubators, Start-ups, Innovation Management, or Academic / Research

organizations.

Or,

Master’s Degree in Business Management from a recognized University with 15 years’ managerial

experience in at least 2-3 sectors including Industry, CRO, Technology Business Incubators, Start-ups, Venture Capital Firms in Technology Sectors, Innovation Management.

Experience in articulating incubation policy documents, knowledge of start-up and entrepreneur ecosystem, proactive networking with industry, incubation center, and mentoring for routine operations.

Desirable: Ph.D. in Life Sciences/ Allied Areas/ is also preferable. Preference to candidates with experience working at Science and Technology-driven start-up incubators.

Fellowship : Consolidated amount of Rs. 1,00,000/-

Maximum Age Limit : 45 years. Age limits are further relaxable altogether for reserved categories as per GoI norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of 13th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here