Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Engineer (Consultant) on a purely contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Technical Engineer (Consultant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. BE/ B. Tech. / M. Tech. in Engineering or equivalent from any recognized university/ Institute.

2. Retired Government Officers from engineering wings/Construction wings of Central Government / State Government / Central & State PSUs/ Autonomous Bodies having considerable experience (Not less than 15 years) in the field of maintenance of HVACs/AHU/Chillers, and other engineering aspects of the Institute.

Desirable: Applicants holding the post of Executive Engineer and above at the time of retirement from Govt. Service will be preferred

Salary : Consolidated amount of Rs. 45,000/- to 50,000/-

Maximum Age Limit : Not more than 65 years

Also Read : Vignesh Puthur : The local Kerala talent who impressed Nita Ambani

Job Roles :

a) To support daily activities of the establishment section in co-ordination with Estate & Security

Officer.

b) To supervise the maintenance of ACs of the entire campus, CCTV, HVAC, chillers & AHU of CAF,

GMP & TIES facilities, Fire Fighting and Fire Detection System.

c) Any other engineering related works assigned by the Director/Registrar/Estate & Security Officer

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd April 2025 from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in Conference Hall, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Guwahati, PIN: 781101, Assam, India

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to bring a detailed CV along with all educational qualifications mark sheets, certificates, proper work experience certificates in original as well as a set of photocopy of all the documents for submission at the venue

Applicants will have to report at least 30 minutes before commencing the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here