Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor and Junior Technical Assistant on contractual basis through open competition. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati is an Institute of National Importance

set up by an Act of Parliament under the aegis of Dept. of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt. of India, to impart higher education and undertake advanced research in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/ M.S.Pharm/B.Tech/M.Tech) in Biomedical engineering/Medical devices/ Bioelectronics/ Electronics and communication (ECE)/Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)/Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE)/Instrumentation/Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 2 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D with published works of high quality.

Desirable:

Candidates should have experience in Biomedical Imaging, Biomedical signal processing, AI in health care etc. Expertise in developing and testing of Biomedical devices in class 2 and class 3 category will be an added advantage. Patent filed/granted in the area of biomedical devices is preferable. Candidates who have transfer of technology or commercialized their products will get preference. Preference will be given to the candidates who have demonstrated adequate experience

in independent research in terms of guidance of Master students, execution of sponsored/EMR projects and with publications in SCI journals.

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Max. Age: 40 Years

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Senior Secondary (10+2) with Science subject.

Desirable: Bachelor in Science or Diploma in Biomedical Engg. or related field and hands on experience in Medical devices

Salary : Rs. 25,500/- per month

Max. Age: 40 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply using the prescribed format only available on the website www.niperguwahati.ac.in up to 01.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here