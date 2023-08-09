Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) sponsored 3 year project entitled “Exploiting the electron transfer parameters for the prediction of selectivities in Cytochrome P450 catalyzed biotransformations of

industrial importance.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- plus 16% HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential: Postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm./M.Sc.) in Medicinal Chemistry, Pharmacoinformatics, or in Pharmaceutical Chemistry or Equivalent with minimum 60% marks from any reputed institute. GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a master’s degree.

Desirable: Experience in molecular modeling chemoinformatics and drug design software (proprietary/opensource), Amber, Gaussian 09/16, Openbabel, basic python/shell programming skills and exposure to GUI development. Good basic knowledge of medicinal chemistry, drug metabolism, and biochemistry principles, experience with different computer operating

systems (e.g. Linux, and Windows), software installation, and troubleshooting.

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years (Age relaxation will be provided as per GoI norms.)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from 09.08.2023 to 23.08.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here