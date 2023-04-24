Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Junior Technical Assistant.

Name of post : Associate Professor- Medical Devices

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph. D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree (M.Sc/ M.Pharm/M.S.Pharm/B.Tech/M.Tech) in Bioengineering/Biomedical engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 8 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor with published works of high quality.

Pay : Level-13 and Cell-1 of Pay Matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Medical Devices

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph. D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree ( M.Sc/ M.Pharm/M.S.Pharm/B.Tech/M.Tech) in Bioengineering/Biomedical engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with a very good academic record throughout and at least 5 years of Teaching / Research / Industrial experience excluding the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D. with published works of high quality

Pay : Level-12 and Cell-1 of Pay Matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Pharmaceutical Analysis

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Equivalent with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M. Pharm/MS Pharm/M.Sc.) in Pharmaceutical Analysis, Quality Assurance, Analytical Chemistry with a very good academic record throughout and at least 5 years of Teaching/Research/Industrial experience with published works of high quality.

Pay : Level-12 and Cell-1 of Pay Matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Senior Secondary [10+2] with Science Subject

Pay : Level-4 and Cell-1 of Pay Matrix

Maximum Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

How to apply : Candidates are invited to apply using the prescribed format only available on the

website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 11:00 AM on 24.04.2023 to 5:00 PM on 22.05.2023.

Application Fees : Fee of Rs.1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for both the Teaching and Group-A officers (from Pay level 10 and above) and Rs.500/- (Rupees five hundred only) for other nonteaching posts has to be paid through the link provided inside the portal.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here