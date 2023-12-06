Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Foundation Assam.

NIPER Guwahati Foundation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Atal Incubation Center (AIC).

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation in Science/ Technology with Post-Graduation in Science/ Technology/ Business Management.

Experience:

a) A minimum of 10 years of overall experience in at least 3 sectors, including Industry, Technology Business Incubators, Start-ups, Venture Capital Firms in Technology Sectors, Innovation Management, or Academic / Research organizations.

b) The candidate must understand the pain points of entrepreneurship, academic R&D sector and

technology business incubation, intellectual property, commercial dynamics and corporate laws, working of government systems, knowledge of General Financial Rules (GFRs), innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem, and innovation funding.

c) Candidate must have experience of working in leadership responsibilities in Industry/ Academia/

Incubation Centre and must understand board proceedings of corporate governance. The candidate

must have experience in multiple technological domains

Desirable Qualification :

i) Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in more sectors in addition to at least 3 sectors mentioned in point 2 (a) above.

ii) The candidate is expected to know about the working environment and challenges of

entrepreneurship in Northeastern and Eastern India.

Salary: Rs. 1,00,000/-to 1,25,000/- per month (based on the qualification, experience and performance in the interview)

Age Limit : 40 – 50 Years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply by emailing the following documents in PDF format to aic@niperguwahati.in by Friday, December 30, 2023:

i) Latest CV.

ii) Vision Statement in the candidate’s own words (in about 1000 words) on “Your strategic vision for the success of AIC – NIPER Guwahati Foundation.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here