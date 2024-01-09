Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant positions or career in NIOS Assam.

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of State Consultant, Project Assistant and also of Secretarial Assistant. The position is purely on contractual basis and can be extended. The candidate engaged will also have to execute an agreement with NIOS. During the contract, if required, the contractual staff will altogether have to proceed to any part of India and will also have to perform such duties as may be assigned to him/her in connection with the work of NIOS.

Name of post : State Consultant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Post Graduate in Social Work/Health Sciences/Public Health/MBA(HR). Minimum 3 years experience in Training coordination at State/District level. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in health sector/training in health related subject.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : Below 62 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate with diploma in Computer Application. Knowledge also of the operation of the Computer. Experience of data entry operations atleast for 3 years.

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Age : Below 35 years

Name of post : Secretarial Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

12th pass with experience of working in the office. Knowledge also of Secretarial practices.

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Age : Below 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.nios.ac.in/ up to 27th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here