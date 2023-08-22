Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical Officer (MBBS) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer (MBBS)

Qualification : MBBS Degree from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Medical Council of India (MCI) / Assam Medical Council (AMC).

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th August 2023 at the NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview along with all relevant documents in

originals and a set of self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here