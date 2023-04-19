Assam Career : NHM Assam Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist Doctors in various disciplines on contractual basis.

Name of post : Specialist Doctors

Disciplines :

Specialist (O&G)

Specialist (Pediatrics)

Specialist (Anesthesiology)

Specialist (General Surgery)

Specialist (Medicine)

Specialist (Radiology)

Specialist (Community Medicine)

Specialist (ENT)

Specialist (Ophthalmologist)

Specialist (Dermatology)

Specialist (Orthopedics)

Specialist (Psychiatrist)

Specialist (Pathologist)

Specialist (Microbiologist)

Qualification : MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant field from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Medical Council of India (MCI) / Assam Medical Council (AMC).

Remuneration : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th April, 2023 at the NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview along with all relevant documents in originals and a set of self-attested copies.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

