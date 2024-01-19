Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERAMAC Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Executive-Finance & Accounts on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive-Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) B.COM with Major in Accountancy from a recognized university

ii) The candidate should have a minimum 2 years experience in relevant field and well versed with

Tally – ERP – 9.Knowledge of general accounts, TDS, GST and CPF etc. Preference shall be given to the candidate having working experience in Govt. / Semi-govt. / PSU/ Autonomous body.

Age Limit : Maximum 26 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29.01.2024 from 10.30 AM to 12.00 PM in NERAMAC Ltd. No.9, Rajabari Path Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005

How to apply :

Candidates may mail their resumes to amhr@neramac.com on or before 28/01/2024

Candidates may appear for the interview with altogether CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here