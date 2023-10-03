Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC), Guwahati, Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Lead for its Head Office on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Lead

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Upto 40,000/- + 3,00,000 /- Medical/Accident group insurance + PF component as

applicable

Qualification :

1. Graduate degree from Govt. recognized University.

2. The Candidates should have minimum 6 years of Post Qualification working experience in Govt. / Semi govt. / PSU/Autonomous body in Skill development, Cluster development and Sustainable Livelihood Project.

Age : Below 35 yrs. May be relaxed by 2 years if candidate is found suitable

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th October 2023 from 11 AM to 1 PM in NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri, Guwahati-781005.

How to apply : Candidates can also mail their resumes to amhr@neramac.com on or before

04/10/2023.

Candidates should bring their original testimonials on the date of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here