Applications are invited for recruitment of 150 vacant positions or career in NCL Assam.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Foreman.

Name of post : Assistant Foreman

No. of posts : 150

Discipline wise vacancies :

E&T : 9

Mechanical : 59

Electrical : 82

Qualification :

Assistant Foreman (E&T) :

a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

&

b) Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 year course) in Electronics Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) :

a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

&

b) Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 years course) in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) :

a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

&

b) Diploma or relevant and higher qualification (Minimum 3 years course) in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognized by the Government.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nclcil.in/ from 15/01/2024 (10:00 AM) to 05/02/2024 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to categories other than SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental Candidate

are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000.00/- plus applicable GST Rs.

180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only) only through the

online facility.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here