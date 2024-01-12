Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in NBSSLUP Jorhat Assam.

National Bureau of Soil Survey & Land Use Planning (NBSSLUP) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant (RS&GIS), Project Assistant (Laboratory) and Lab Attendant for the project “Land Resource Inventory of two districts of Tripura State at large scale for Agricultural Land Use Planning

using geo-spatial techniques.”

Name of post : Project Assistant (RS & GIS)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate or PG Diploma in Agriculture & allied Sciences/ GIS & RS/

Geography/ Geo informatics/ Computer Application/IT

Desirable Qualification: Experience in handling RS & GIS Software/R-statistics/Google earth

engine/ Data management.

Emoluments: Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Project Assistant (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Chemistry/Agriculture

Desirable Qualification: M.Sc. (Ag.) in Soil Science/ Agronomy/ M.Sc. in Chemistry with 1-

year experience of working in chemical laboratory

Emoluments: Rs. 20,000/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification: 8th passed

Desirable Qualification: Experience of working in laboratory/field

Emoluments: Rs. 14,000/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit :

Minimum age limit is 21 years and maximum age limit is 40 years for men, 45 years for women/ SC/ ST/Physically challenged and 43 years for OBC candidate on the date of interview.

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd January 2024 and 23rd January 2024 from 10 AM onwards in ICAR- NBSS&LUP, Regional Centre, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates may send advance copy of application with all documents (scanned PDF Format) through e-mail to apply.nbssjorhat@gmail.com.

The following documents duly self-attested must be attached along with the application form in single pdf format-

a) Scanned copy of application duly filled and signed and should be in the prescribed format provided in the website.

b) The application should contain a colour photograph.

c) Scanned copy of date of birth certificate.

d) Scanned copy of mark sheet/ certificate of the minimum essential qualification.

e) Scanned copy of experience certificate.

Separate application should be sent for each post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here