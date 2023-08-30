Applications are invited for 89 vacant positions in National Seeds Corporation Assam.

National Seeds Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 89 vacant positions on direct recruitment basis at Corporate Office (New Delhi), Regional / Area Offices and Farms (located all over India)

Name of post : Junior Officer

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Legal : 4

Vigilance : 2

Qualification :

Legal : Professional degree in Law with one year work experience

Vigilance : Graduate with 60% marks having 5 years experience

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 17

Discipline wise vacancies :

Marketing : 15

Electrical Engineering : 1

Civil Engineering : 1

Qualification :

Marketing : Graduate / Post Graduate in Agriculture plus PG Degree / Diploma in Marketing / Agri Business Management

Civil Engineering : BE/B.Tech.(Civil Engg.)

Electrical Engineering : BE/B.Tech.(Electrical Engg./ Electrical & Electronics Engg.)

Name of post : Trainee

No. of posts : 66

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 40

Marketing : 6

Quality Control : 3

Stenographer : 5

Agri. Stores : 12

Qualification

Agriculture : BSc (Agri)

Marketing : BSc (Agri)

Quality Control : BSc (Agri)

Stenographer : Sr. Secondary / Graduate with certificate in Stenography

Agri. Stores : BSc (Agri)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.indiaseeds.com/ up to 25th September,2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here