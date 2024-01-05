Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in National Book Trust Assam.

National Book Trust Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Establishment). The National Book Trust (NBT), India is an apex body established by the Government of India (Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development) in the year 1957. The objectives of the NBT are to produce and encourage the production of good literature in English, Hindi and other Indian languages and altogether to make such literature available at moderate prices to the public and to bring out book catalogues, arrange book fairs/exhibitions and seminars and take all necessary steps to make the people book minded.

Name of post : Consultant (Establishment)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university

Experience :

i) Work experience of 10 years in Establishment and Administrative work.

ii) Should have good communications and skills

iii) Knowledge of Computer such as MS World, MS Excel

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria may apply to the the Deputy Director (Estt. & Finance), National Book Trust, India, Nehru Bhawan, 5, Institutional Area, Phase-II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi -110070 in the prescribed format as given on the website nbtindia.gov.in

Last Date for receipt of application is 12/01/2024.

Self-Attested copies of all relevant certificates, degrees, testimonials etc. should also be attached with the Application, and the Originals must also be produced at the time of interview and if selected, at the time of joining

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here