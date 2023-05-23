Assam Career : Nalbari Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various legal positions under Nalbari Judiciary.

The Office of the District Legal Services Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel and Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel.

Name of post : Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Practice in Criminal Law for at least 10 years.

Excellent oral and Written communication Skills.

Excellent understanding of Criminal Law.

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a Defense Counsel.

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others.

Must have handled at least 30 criminal trials including appeals in Sessions Courts.

Name of post : Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Practice in Criminal Law for at least 07 years.

Excellent understanding of Criminal Law.

Excellent oral and Written communication Skills.

Skill in legal research.

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a Defense Counsel.

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others.

Must have handled at least 20 criminal trials including appeals in Sessions Courts.

Name of post : Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

Practice in Criminal Law from 0 to 3 years.

Good oral and Written communication Skills.

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a Defense Counsel.

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of all self-attested documents to the Office of the District Legal Services Authority cum ADR Centre, Nalbari during office hours within June 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



