Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Moran College Assam.

Moran College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor, Library Assistant and Grade-IV.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 5

Subject wise vacancies :

Botany : 2

Chemistry : 2

Physics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No.

AHE.239/2021/68, dated: 24/01/2022 with the NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree in accordance with UGC (minimum standards and procedures for award of Ph.D. Degree) regulation,2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the master’s degree level in the concerned subject. Candidates with M.Sc. in Biotechnology need not apply for the post of Botany. A relaxation of 5% marks may be

provided at graduates and Masters level for the SC/ST/Differently abled categories for the purpose of eligibility. The candidate has to acquire qualification as on the last date of submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Papers/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Name of post : Library Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/ Commerce from a recognize University with a Diploma or

Certificate Course of Computer operation of minimum three months duration. The Candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS word and Simple Excel.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit :

The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01/01/2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for O??/???? and 10 years for PWD candidates and 2 years for Ex-Servicemen

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with complete Bio-Data (Mobile No. and Email is mandatory) and self attested testimonials altogether.

Application fees with non-refundable :

Assistant Professor : Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only

Library Assistant : Demand Draft of Rs. 500.00 (Rupees Five Hundred) only

Grade-IV : Demand Draft of Rs. 500.00 (Rupees Five Hundred) only

Demand draft drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Moran College, Moranhat Payable at State Bank of India, Moran Branch, (IFSC: SBIN0007368)

Last date for submission of applications is December 14, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here