Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions of Assistant Professor in Government Medical College Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Government Medical College Hospitals under Medical Education & Research Department

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Onco- Anaesthesiology : 1

Medical Oncology : 1

Nuclear Medicine : 1

Scale of Pay: Rs.68,900/- – Rs.2,05,500/- PM (Academic level 11) plus other allowances as

admissible under Rules.

Educational Qualification :

a. Onco – Anaesthesiology Department – DM/DNB in Onco-Anaesthesiology or MD (Anaesethesiology) with 2 years fellowship in Onco-Anaesthesiology in a recognized Cancer centre

with minimum 1 year post fellowship experience.

b. Medical Oncology Department – DM/DNB in Medical Oncology or MD (Medicine) with 2 years fellowship in Medical Oncology from a recognized Cancer centre with minimum 1 year post fellowship experience.

c. Nuclear Medicine — MD or DNB in Nuclear Medicine from a recognized NMC/NBE Institute.

Age: A candidate should not be less than 25 Years and more than 40 Years as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by (if applicable)-

(i) 5 years for SC/ST candidate.

(ii) 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/9 dated

25/04/2018.

(iii) For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidates as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.144/95/121 dated 28/10/2015.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 22nd September, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here