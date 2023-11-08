Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Madhabdev University Assam.

Madhabdev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to a temporary position or career of Project Assistant for a DST-SERB (SURE) funded project entitled “Sustainable Management and Conservation of the Ranganadi River ecosystem: An Assessment of downstream area of the Ranganadi Dam of Northeast Himalaya” at the Department of Botany.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Botany/ Life Science (Botany)/Environmental Science from recognized University/Institute with 60% Marks

Desirable Qualification: Working experience in river ecology. Knowledge of Computer & GIS is must.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + 1800/- as HRA

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

Selection Procedure : Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated by email about the date and time of the interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application via e-mail along with Bio-Data/CV to the Principal Investigator Dr. Ranjit Dutta at ranjitduttamdu@gmail.com latest by 16.11.2023 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





