Assam Career Madhabdev University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Madhabdev University Assam.

Madhabdev University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to a temporary position or career of Project Assistant for a DST-SERB (SURE) funded project entitled “Sustainable Management and Conservation of the Ranganadi River ecosystem: An Assessment of downstream area of the Ranganadi Dam of Northeast Himalaya” at the Department of Botany.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Botany/ Life Science (Botany)/Environmental Science from recognized University/Institute with 60% Marks

Desirable Qualification: Working experience in river ecology. Knowledge of Computer & GIS is must.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month + 1800/- as HRA

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

Selection Procedure : Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated by email about the date and time of the interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their application via e-mail along with Bio-Data/CV to the Principal Investigator Dr. Ranjit Dutta at ranjitduttamdu@gmail.com latest by 16.11.2023 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



