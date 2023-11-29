Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Lumding College Assam.

Lumding College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Spiritual significance of Raas Mahotsav

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018)

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Also Read: Legumes that are an excellent source of nutrition for winter

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

How to apply :

Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam, PIN-782447

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal , Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Lumding Branch, IFSC : PUNB0321200

Last date for receipt of applications is 14th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here