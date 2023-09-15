Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lakhipur College Assam.

Lakhipur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. Master degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where Grading System is followed).

B. A Ph.D Degree.

C. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations.

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulations 2018

G. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the Office of the Principal, Lakhipur College, Lakhipur, Dist.-Goalpara, Assam, PIN-781329 within 30th September 2-23

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 4000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of DDO, Lakhipur College, Lakhipur.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here