Assam Career Lakhipur College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lakhipur College Assam.

Lakhipur College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. Master degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where Grading System is followed).

B. A Ph.D Degree.

C. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations.

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulations 2018

G. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the Office of the Principal, Lakhipur College, Lakhipur, Dist.-Goalpara, Assam, PIN-781329 within 30th September 2-23

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 4000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of DDO, Lakhipur College, Lakhipur.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

