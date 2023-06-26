Assam Career : Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup is inviting applications from eligible candidates for post of Contractual Skilled Worker.

Name of post : Contractual Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with knowledge in computer

Desirable :

i. To possess a two wheeler with a valid driving license

ii. Possess sound basic agricultural knowledge

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th July 2023 from 11 AM in Conference Room, KVK, Kamrup, AAU, Kahikuchi campus, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781017

How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview with all their original certificates/ mark sheets and a recent passport sized photograph with the updated bio data

