Assam Career : Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup.
Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kamrup is inviting applications from eligible candidates for post of Contractual Skilled Worker.
Name of post : Contractual Skilled Worker
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate with knowledge in computer
Desirable :
i. To possess a two wheeler with a valid driving license
ii. Possess sound basic agricultural knowledge
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th July 2023 from 11 AM in Conference Room, KVK, Kamrup, AAU, Kahikuchi campus, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781017
How to apply : Candidates may attend the interview with all their original certificates/ mark sheets and a recent passport sized photograph with the updated bio data
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here