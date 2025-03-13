Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Registrar and Assistant Librarian.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Examinations)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Desirable Qualifications:

i) Experience in examination related works

ii) Experience in ODL System.

Pay Scale : Rs. 56,100/- to 1,77,500/- (Academic Level 10 of UGC)

Age: The candidate should not be more than 38 years as on the 1st day of the year with relaxation of 3 years for OBC candidates

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

i) A Master’s Degree in Library Science /Information Science / Documentation or an equivalent

professional Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the seven point scale

with consistently good academic record.

ii) Qualified in the NET conducted for the purpose by the UGC or by any other agency approved by the UGC.

Desirable Qualifications:

i) A degree/diploma in Distance Education.

ii) Experience of working in Open University/Distance Education System in programme production

and programme delivery.

iii)Working knowledge of computer.

Pay Scale : Rs. 57,700/- to 1,84,200/- (Academic Level 10 of UGC).

Age: As per State Government Rule

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://kkhsou.ac.in/ on or before 4th April 2025

The photocopies of applications (4 sets) and supporting documents (4 sets) should reach the Office of the Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022 on or before 07-04-2025 in an envelope superscribed with “Application for the Post of Assistant Registrar (Examinations)/ Assistant Librarian”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here