Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Finance Officer, Deputy Registrar and Accounts Officer.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 144200-218200/- (Academic Level 14)

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or its equivalent grade of B in the seven point scale

ii) Minimum 15 years of work experience

Age Limit : Not more than 55 years as on 01-10-2023

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Academic) (against lien vacancy)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 78800-209200/- (Academic Level 14)

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or its equivalent grade of B in the seven point scale

ii) Minimum 5 years of work experience

Age Limit : Not more than 45 years as on 01-10-2023, may be relaxed in case of suitable internal candidate

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000-110000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 12700

Qualification :

i) A master’s degree in Commerce / MBA (Finance) with consistently good academic record.

ii) Minimum 5 years of work experience

Age Limit : As per State Govt. norms

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.kkhsou.in/ on or before 31st August 2023

The hard copy of applications (2 sets) along with CV and supporting documents (2 sets) should reach the O/o Registrar, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), NH-37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 on or before 2nd September 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 2000 for the posts of Finance Officer, Deputy Registrar and Rs. 1000 for the post of Accounts Officer

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here