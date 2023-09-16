Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator purely on part-time contractual basis.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

1. Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University.

2. Bachelor of Education (Special Education): Four years Bachelor of Education in specializations, such as intellectual disability, hearing impairment, visual impairment, and learning disability, among others.

OR

3. Diploma in Special Education: One year Diploma of Education in specializations, such as intellectual disability, hearing impairment, visual impairment, and learning disability, among others.

Desirable :Working knowledge of Hindi, English & Assamese

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, PO: Napaam, Sonitpur (Assam) within 23rd September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here