Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of PGT/TGT/PRT/Balvatika-III/Computer Instructor/Games Coach/ Dance Expert/ Counselor/ Nurse/ Doctor /Special Educator on purely contract basis for the session 2025-26. Kendriya Vidyalaya N.F. Railway Lumding is functioning under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (An Autonomous body under Ministry of Education, Govt. of India), New Delhi. KV Lumding came into being in year 1986. It is at North-East region. It is co education institution with 959 students. The school has affiliation with CBSE. The school provides education from class Balvatika-III to class XII. Class XI and XII has science and commerce streams. As per the KVS norms, the students also get the education of music, arts, work experience, games & sports and computer. The school is spread out in the area of 36,421.7 sq. mtr, having 92 trees and 47 potted plants. KV Lumding has 24 classrooms and most of them are computer aided, different departments with reach equipment and facilities. A library with thousands of books, playground, auditorium, well equipped gym, canten etc. are for holistic development of students.

Name of posts :

PGT

TGT

PRT

Balvatika-III

Computer Instructor

Games Coach

Dance Expert

Counselor

Nurse

Doctor

Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding Assam norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Remuneration : The remuneration of the said posts is as per KVS norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th February 2025.

The venue of interview is in Kendriya Vidyalaya Lumding, Officer’s Colony, NF Railway, Lumding, Dist.- Hojai, Assam

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reporting time is 8 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must report at the venue on the day of interview along with CV, original as well as attested copies of their testimonials of qualification and experience

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here