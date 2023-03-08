Assam Career : Karbi Anglong Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Karbi Anglong Judiciary
The Office of District & Sessions Judge Karbi Anglong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Peon and Attached Peon.
Name of post : Office Peon
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible
Name of post : Attached Peon
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible
Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900 + other allowances as admissible as per government rules
Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2023. Upper age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules of Assam
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with self-attested copies of testimonials and photographs to The District & Sessions Judge, Karbi Anglong, Agriculture Colony, Diphu, Karbi Anglong-782460. The last date for receipt of duly filled up applications by person or by post is by 5 PM of March 15, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here