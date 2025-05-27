Assam Career Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of the Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal No. 3, Kamrup Metro, Assam under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Driver in 2025.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Band 2 (Revised)- Rs.14,000 – 70,000 + G.P. Rs. 5,200/-

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates must have possessed valid Professional/ Transport Driving License issued by competent authority.

Minimum Educational Qualification of the candidates must be Class VIII (Eight) passed and maximum is H.S. passed.

Candidates having higher educational qualification than H.S. passed need not apply for the post.

Age Limit : The candidates must not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01/05/2025. The upper age is relaxable as per Govt. Rule.

How to apply :

Intending candidates will have to submit their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette) in a sealed envelope addressed to “The Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal No.3, Kamrup (M), Bharalumukh, Guwahati, Assam (India), PIN- 781009” either personally or through Speed Post/Courier so as to reach on or before 06/06/2025.

Those who intend to submit their applications personally must drop their applications in the “DROP

BOX” available in the office. The candidates must write/superscribe “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DRIVER” on the top of the envelope containing their applications and their MOBILE NUMBER on the top right corner of the Standard Form in RED-INK.

Candidates already in govt. service will have to submit their applications through PROPER CHANNEL.

The Applications must be accompanied with the following self-attested documents :-

(a) Two copies of recent coloured Passport size photographs. Name should be legibly written at the bottom or on reverse side of the photo.

(b) Copies of educational qualification certificates & marksheets.

(c) Copy of age proof certificate

(d) Copy of Employment Exchange Registration Certificate/Card.

(e) Copy of Driving Licence, Adhar and Voter Card.

(f) Copy of Experience Certificates, if any.

LAST DATE OF SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION IS 06/06/2025 BY 5.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here