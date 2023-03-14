Assam Career : Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : PB Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : The candidates must possess the minimum qualification of Class VII standard, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said post

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900

Qualification : The candidates must possess the minimum qualification of Class VII standard, and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall not be eligible to apply for the said post

Selection Procedure : The selection process will be held in one phase, i.e. through Interview (Viva-Voce)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant testimonials / certificates and four recent passport sized photographs to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Panbazar, near Dighali Pukhuri, Cotton College Road, Pincode-781001.

Last date for submission of applications is March 30, 2023 ( till 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here