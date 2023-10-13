Assam Career Kamrup Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Kamrup Judiciary Assam.

The Office of the Member, MACT, Kamrup, Amingaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : PB- 1 Rs. 12,000- 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Minimum qualification of Class VIII Standard Passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said posts. Candidates possessing special skill may be given preference on need basis. The candidates have knowledge of driving will be given preference and such candidate will submit self attested copy of his valid driving license along with his application.

Age Limit : The candidate should not be more than 40 years of age and less than 18 years of age as on 01-01-2023.

How to apply : Candidates may drop their application in a sealed envelope with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side, in the “Drop Box” of the Office of the “Member, MACT, Kamrup, Amingaon” or may send the application form along with all documents by ordinary post to “The Member, MACT, Kamrup, Amingaon” Dist- Kamrup, PIN No. 781031.

Last date for submission of applications is 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here