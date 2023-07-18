Assam Career Kakojan College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Kakojan College Assam.

Kakojan College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A. Master Degree with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point of scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

B. A Ph.D. Degree

C. Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 (Fifteen) years of Teaching/Research/Administration in Universities, Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

D. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance based Appraisal (PBAS) as per UGC regulation in Appendix – I for direct

recuritment of Principals in colleges.

E. A minimum of 10 research publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

F. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix – II at table – 2 as per UGC Regulation 2018.

G. Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree Level for SC/ST/Differently able (Physically and Visually differently able) candidates. The elgibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age : Upper age limit 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s Format along with a Biodata, all self attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs.5000/- (Five Thousand) only in favour of Principal, Kakojan College, payable at Punjab National Bank, Kakojan Branch. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Kakojan College, Jorhat, Assam within July 30, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here