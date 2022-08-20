Applications are invited for various Grade-IV positions in Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko.

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : Minimum qualification for this post is Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01-01- 2022. The age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as per Govt. norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 300/- only in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC: PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup, PIN-781123, Assam within September 4, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

